
Do you know Amanda? | Family wants to return photo found in abandoned building

The photo of the little girl was found in Kodak. The back of the photo said "Amanda Lynne 8-13-92 2 years old."
Credit: Mercadies Berger
A photo found in an abandoned Sevier County home. The back of the photo said "Amanda Lynne 8-13-92 2 years old."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family in Sevier County is trying to return a photo to its rightful owner.

Mercadies Berger said her family bought a property in Kodak recently. While her brother-in-law was exploring a burned abandoned house on the land, he found a picture of a girl inside.

The back of the photo said "Amanda Lynne 8-13-92 2 years old."

Berger posted the photo in the Sevier County Speaks Out Facebook group hoping to find someone who knows the girl in the photo so her family can return it.

Credit: Mercadies Berger

