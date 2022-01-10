Do you know Amanda? | Family wants to return photo found in abandoned building

The photo of the little girl was found in Kodak. The back of the photo said "Amanda Lynne 8-13-92 2 years old."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family in Sevier County is trying to return a photo to its rightful owner.

Mercadies Berger said her family bought a property in Kodak recently. While her brother-in-law was exploring a burned abandoned house on the land, he found a picture of a girl inside.

The back of the photo said "Amanda Lynne 8-13-92 2 years old."