SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: 12:35 p.m.

As of 12:27 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the fire is 0% contained and impacts 10 acres of land.

Currently, 20 cabins are threatened by the fire.

Original story:

Several fire crews are responding to a brush fire in the Wears Valley area Saturday.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department said an emergency alert was issued for Raven's Den Way and Starkey Town Road in the Wears Valley area.

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said a shelter will be located at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Officials said there is a voluntary evacuation for residents in a two mile radius and the wind is making it more difficult to battle the fire.

Sevier County Fire Department said a downed power line is believed to have started it.

Photos show smoke can be seen from the mountain.

Cynthia Tinker

10News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.