Sevier County High School suspends teacher from athletics director role after DUI arrest

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County High School's athletics director has been suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence, according to a statement from the Sevier County Board of Education.

An arrest warrant showed Bryan Atchley Jr. was stopped on Saturday, Sept. 25 after driving at a high rate of speed and failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dolly Parton Parkway and Birchwood Lane.

The Sevierville Police Department officer reported smelling a "heavy odor of alcohol," and Atchley admitted to having at least three drinks before driving, according to the warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Sevier County Jail.

The BOE said school administrators learned Atchley had been charged on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Atchley was suspended from his roles as Athletics Director, Director of Football Operations and other athletic duties at SCHS without pay pending the outcome of court proceedings, according to the BOE's statement. District administration will continue to monitor proceedings as they unfold.

The BOE said Atchley is still employed as a teacher at Sevier County High School and earning the pay associated with that position.