SEVIER COUNTY — The Sevier County Humane Society is asking people to help some adorable evacuees.

On Saturday, an animal rescue bus arrived in Tennessee with 52 dogs and 10 cats from three different shelters in North Carolina.

The Sevier County Humane Society was able to help process the animals and arrange placement for many. Cheri Hagmeier is on the board of directors and says they were ready to lend those shelters a hand.

"We took nine dogs and four cats and there were other animals there that we helped with placement and transport," she said. "Other shelters were on hand to make sure everybody went some place."

Hagmeier said each pet brought into the shelter had to be assessed one by one.

"First thing we did was bring everyone in and evaluate them from the tip of their toes to the tip of their tale," she said. "We checked their health and processed them into our system."

As of now the shelter is at full capacity, but Hagmeier said the more animals people come and adopt, the more space is open for more pets in need.

"All of these pets were already homeless before the hurricane so we just want to find them a home," she said.

The shelter is also accepting donated towels, blankets or money to help care for the pets.

If you'd like to adopt, you can find a list of pets needing a forever home on the SCHS website.

