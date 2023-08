The Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office said John Robert Hancock was last seen going into the woods in the area of Otto Williams Rd. near Cosby.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing man on Monday.

They said John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday going into the woods in the area of Otto Williams Rd. near Cosby. They said he was riding a blue Polaris four-wheeler on Sunday.

They said he is around 6'2" tall and has heart trouble, as well as a history of strokes.

Anyone with information about his location or who has seen him should reach out to SCSO at 865-453-4668.