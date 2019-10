The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for an endangered runaway child.

According to the SCSO, 17-year-old Braden Waisner disappeared on Oct. 10 after a fight with his parent.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt.

He's described to be 5'9", 200 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Michael Phipps at (865) 453-4668.