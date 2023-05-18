SCSO: Man arrested after firing at deputies in Sevier County with 'AR-15 style rife' on May 12

The shooting happened when deputies approached a home to arrest Daryl Lynn Higdon. Another man was fatally shot in the home — David Wright.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to court documents, a man was arrested on May 16 after he fired at deputies days earlier in Sevier County.

They said that during the evening of May 12, deputies approached a home at 2739 Holly Drive in regard to an incident that happened earlier that day. They said Daryl Lynn Higdon fled from authorities on Dolly Parton Parkway after a Sevierville Police Department officer said he tried to pull Higdon over for driving on a suspended license.

At the home, Sgt. Bart Tyner said he knocked on the front door. He said another person in the home opened it, and he said he saw Higdon with an "AR-15 style rifle." Tyner said he drew his gun and told Higdon to drop the rifle.

They said he refused, and there was an "exchange of gunfire." A man was fatally shot, later identified as David Wright, 63. It was not clear who shot him as of May 18.

Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges previously said a second person was also shot in the home and taken to a hospital, but that person's identity was not immediately available. Six deputies at the shooting said they sought cover after the gunfire started. A K-9 was also shot, and authorities said he was recovering.

Higdon is being held on a $1 million bond and is facing six charges of "criminal attempt," as well as evading arrest and a charge of driving on a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents were looking into the shooting, and previously said circumstances leading up to it were still being investigated. They said two deputies had minor, non-gunshot-related injuries after the shooting.