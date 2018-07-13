SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County has signed a 24-month lease to house a temporary animal shelter at one of the buildings at the former Larry Hill GMC dealership on Dolly Parton Parkway.

The cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, and Sevier County have been working together to establish a temporary shelter.

Initially, the county said the shelter will accept animals from the county and cities animal control officers only.

The cities and county have begin the process of identifying potential sites for a permanent shelter.

According to Sevier County, the hiring process for staff is underway and renovations for the new temporary building have begun.

The temporary facility will be jointly operated by the cities and county.

The county has been working to find a solution for animal control after Pets Without Parents ceased all operations on July 1.

That shelter has been the main animal shelter in Sevier County since July 2017. Animal control from Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg would take abandoned or homeless animals to Pets Without Parents. However, according to the president of Pets Without Parents, the environment of the shelter was "not conducive really to a full blown animal shelter."

