Board says Sevier Co. Utility District president placed on leave for using district resources at his own home

Matt Ballard started working at the Sevier County Utility District after serving as assistant mayor and was quickly promoted to the utility district's president.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was placed on leave Monday after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home, and at the home of a relative.

The SCUD Board of Commissioners said they forwarded that decision and information surrounding it to the state Office of the Comptroller for further review.

Their full statement is available below.

"The Sevier County Utility District had its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Based on information presented to the Board, a decision was made to place Matt Ballard on leave based on his admission of personal use of district resources and employees at his residence and the residence of a relative. As per statutory requirements, the information has been forwarded to the office of the comptroller of the state of Tennessee for further review. The district is cooperating fully with the comptroller’s office as it reviews the findings."

Before working at SCUD, Ballard served as an assistant mayor. After starting at the utility district, he was quickly promoted to president, according to his page on the district's website.

It also said he developed a stewardship program at SCUD to enhance its corporate giving. He also served on the board of the Tennessee Gas Association, the Sevier County Library Foundation, the American Public Gas Association and The Insurance Group.