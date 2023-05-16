Sevier County to host 'Wildlife Preparedness Expo' in June, showing people how to prepare for wildfires

The event will be on June 3 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Sevier County Fairgrounds.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County will host an expo on June 3 to show people how to best prepare for wildfires and stay safe in case one happens.

The event will include interactive demonstrations, teaching people how to safely reduce wildfire risks around their homes and what to do during a wildfire. There will also be games and activities for kids throughout the day, with prizes available for winners. There will also be exhibit booths with items for kids.

Attendees will also be able to learn from local experts during wildfire partner exhibits. During the exhibits, people can learn how to take part in their neighborhoods and communities to help rebuild after a wildfire. They will also be able to learn more about the tools and equipment used to fight wildfires.