Local News

Sevierville and Sevier Co. agencies to participate in emergency response training on July 27

The training will be in the Industrial Drive area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Several first responder agencies in Sevier County will participate in an emergency response training exercise on July 27, according to a release from the city of Sevierville.

They said it would take place in the Industrial Drive area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Sevierville Fire Department, Sevierville Police Department, Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Gatlinburg Fire Department will participate in the exercise.

The exercise will be held in conjunction with the Sevier County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

According to the release, several emergency response vehicles and personnel will be present. They said there will be message boards positioned to inform the public.

