Sevierville Police: Crash on I-40 East before Sevierville exit closes two lanes

The Sevierville Police Department said injuries were reported in the crash Monday night.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a crash with injuries closed two lanes of I-40 East Monday night, just before the exit to Sevierville.

They asked drivers to use different routes if possible. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at around 9:49 p.m. on Monday.

Additional information about the crash, such as whether any injuries were reported or the circumstances surrounding it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.