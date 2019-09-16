SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Fire Department issued a temporary ban Monday on open burning in the city. The ban is effective immediately.

The current dry weather and low humidity has created a condition wherein open burning is too hazardous, according to SFD Fire Chief Matt Henderson.

“The ban on opening burning will be in effect until significant rainfall is received,” Chief Henderson said.

Henderson said the public will be notified when the ban is lifted.

At this time, cooking fires like outdoor grills are allowed but should be conducted with extreme caution, the city said.

"Citizens are also reminded that they are always required to obtain a permit prior to beginning any open burning, and it is always illegal to discharge fireworks in the City of Sevierville," the release said.