Sevierville Fire Dept. using drones during different kinds of responses

The fire department said they used drones during wildfire incidents, swift water rescue, assisting law enforcement and fire investigations.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Fire Department is using more advanced technology to improve how they respond to emergencies.

They said they are using drones, with some having already been deployed during emergency calls. The fire department is planning to further develop its drone program too, according to a post on social media.

According to the post, SFD has three drones in its fleet, with two pilots per shits along with the Fire Marshal and Fire Inspector. They said the pilots go through hours of training to eventually get a Federal Aviation Administration Drone Pilot certification. They said the pilots also train monthly with flights in different scenarios, making sure their skills stay up to date.

They said the drones help the fire department by providing thermal imaging, infrared vision, target imaging, automated 360 degrees on an object and by playing prerecorded audio messages that can be used to announce evacuations or other information.