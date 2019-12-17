The Sevierville Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own: a retired K-9 named Buck.

SPD said Buck passed away at his home on Saturday. The K-9 served on the force for 8 years alongside two handlers, first with Capt. David Finchum and then with Lt. Brandan Perry until his retirement in March 2018.

SPD said Buck had helped with dozens of seizures totaling $800,000 in value, along with apprehending suspects and protecting the lives of officers on numerous occasions.

"We will forever be grateful to Buck for his dedication to duty and his unfaltering loyalty. Please keep LT Perry and his family in your thoughts as they mourn the passing of such a wonderful K-9 partner and friend," SPD said.