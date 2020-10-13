Sevierville PD: 18-year-old and 17-year-old taken to hospital after single car crash

Sevierville PD said the 18-year-old driver appeared to have life-threatening injuries at the scene, while the 17-year-old passenger's injuries are not known.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, with serious injuries, early Tuesday morning after a single car crash.

Sevierville PD said the crash happened in the 700-Block of West Main Street around 1:50 a.m.

According to Sevierville PD, the car was traveling at a high speed when it crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes and rolled over before stopping off the roadway.

Sevierville PD said the 18-year-old driver appeared to have life-threatening injuries at the scene, while the 17-year-old passenger's injuries are not yet known.

The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of family, according to Sevierville PD.

Sevierville PD is still investigating the crash.