Sevierville PD offers tips to avoid thefts, vehicle break-ins during the holidays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department (SPD) is offering tips to avoid thefts and vehicle break-ins during the holidays.
According to police, the number of purse thefts and vehicle break-ins normally increases during the holidays.
How to avoid becoming a victim?
- Never leave your purse unattended. When using a shopping cart, if you must place your purse in the cart be sure all pockets and openings are closed, zipped and fastened. If the cart has an infant seatbelt or strap, use it to secure the purse to the cart.
- When walking with your purse, use the strap to wrap the purse around your shoulder or otherwise hold the purse firmly in front of your body. Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid people who seem suspicious or who may be watching you.
- Remove visible items from your vehicle.
- Lock your vehicle and take your keys. Lock the trunk, hatchback, or tailgate to block access into the car. Close all windows, vents, and sunroofs.
- At home, park in your garage if you have one. Lock your car and all garage doors. When you park outside, park in a well-lit area. Check to see that your vehicle is visible from pedestrian and vehicular traffic. After parking, take a moment to look around your car and assess your surroundings for vulnerabilities.
- Install an alarm. Many people believe that alarms no longer make a difference, however, they do remain an effective deterrent.
- Install motion sensors or photocell lights on the exterior of your garage if you park in your driveway or on the street. Motion sensors will trigger the light to come on when it senses activity in the immediate area. Photocell lights automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn.