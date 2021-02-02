Sevierville Police: Mother of two children found alone located

Police said the children were not able to provide information about their names, where they live or where they have been staying.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11:30 p.m.): The Sevierville Police Department said that the mother of two children fond alone in the Wyndham Resort area had been located.

The Sevierville Police Department is asking for help from the public to find the parents or caregivers of two children found alone Saturday evening.

They said the children were found in the Wyndham Resort area, on Collier Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One is a boy and another is a girl. However, police said the children could not give information about their names, where they may live or where they may have been staying.

They said the children are non-verbal.

Anyone with information about the children's parents or caregivers should call the Sevierville Police Department at (865) 453-5506.

Additional information about the children and the circumstances leading up to them being found were not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.