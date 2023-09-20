Sevierville police giving free child car safety seat checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week

Officers will offer inspections on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., at the Sevierville Police Department.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is planning a free child car safety seat inspection event on Sept. 23, as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Authorities said that since the start of the 2023 school year, officers have visited Catlettsburg Elementary School and Sevierville Elementary School to conduct child booster seat education. As part of those visits, authorities said they issued 142 violation warnings and have given out education cards.

On Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Sevierville Police Department, officers will offer free child car safety seat inspections. During the event, SPD said technicians will be performing safety checks and will answer questions from attendees.

Throughout National Child Passenger Safety Week, the police department said they would also post safety educational materials on social media. The week lasts from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, with National Seat Check Saturday falling on the last day of the week.