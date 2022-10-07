Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November

This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department will participate in No-Shave November and October to raise cancer awareness, according to SPD's Facebook post.

This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program, and like last year, it will be extended to include October, said SPD.

The goal of No-Shave November is to raise cancer awareness by embracing the hair and letting it grow. Employees who choose to participate will pay $30 per month and the money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society, SPD said.