Sevierville Police Department opens registration for Citizens Police Academy

The academy provides an opportunity for adult residents to learn about basic police work.
Credit: SPD

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is opening registration for its annual Citizens Police Academy. 

The academy provides an opportunity for adults to learn about basic police work. 

The academy will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 through November 16. The program is free and open to qualified applicants.

The program will feature a total of 27 hours of field instruction including, patrol methods, investigations, vehicle stops, defense techniques, D.U.I interdiction, taser, community policing programs and introduction to police firearms.

“The Citizens Police Academy is a great opportunity for citizens to interact with police officers, learn what is involved in police work and experience what it is like to be an officer,” said Chief Joseph Manning.

The program is limited to the first 20 applicants who must be 18 years or older to participate. The registration will be confirmed after following a background check. 

Applications are available at the Sevierville Police Department, 300 Gary Wade Boulevard. Applicants must complete all Citizen Police Academy registration forms and return them to the Sevierville Police Department by 5 p.m. Monday, September 15.

For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan, at 865-868-1866, or rcowan@seviervilletn.org.

