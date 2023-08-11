Sevierville Police Dept. hosting 'rape aggression defense' classes for women

The classes were scheduled for Friday night and Saturday morning.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is set to host two "rape aggression defense" classes Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The classes are meant to show women realistic self-defense tactics and techniques. They said the course is only for women and begins by showing them how to be aware of their surroundings, prevent situations that could lead to sexual assault and reduce the risk of rape.

It also teaches them the basics of hands-on defense, such as how to get out of bear hugs, choke holds and arm grabs. It also shows participants how to get attackers off them, and how to effectively punch and kick. SPD said the classes are not a martial arts program.

They said any woman at least 13 years old can take the class, and it is free. They said participants are placed in small groups of two or three people to practice techniques after instructors demonstrate them.