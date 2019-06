A Sevierville police officer took a little time out of his day to help some fine feathered friends.

A family of ducks was trying to cross a busy intersection, so K-9 officer Bright stepped in to lend them a wing.

A driver captured him on camera helping the ducks across the road to safety.

It was just another day on the job for the SPD officer. People commented to let him know his actions brightened their day.