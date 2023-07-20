Sevierville Police Dept. phone lines 'experiencing issues' due to lightning strikes

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said their phone lines were "experiencing issues" on Thursday due to lightning strikes on Thursday.
They said anyone who needs to reach dispatchers with a non-emergency should call one of three phone numbers, listed below.
- 865-868-1731
- 865-868-1732
- 865-868-1733
They said anyone who has an emergency should call 911 for help. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency also said there were many roads impacted by flooding on Thursday.
Roads that were closed Thursday as of around 4 p.m. due to flooding are listed below.
- 1700 block of Ridge Road
- 2600 block of Honeymoon Hill Way
- River Divide Road
- New Era Road
- National Park Service - Greenbrier
The National Weather Service forecasted peak precipitation would be at around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., according to the Sevier County EMA. They said during that time, rivers and streams that were already at higher levels than normal could floor.