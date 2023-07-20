Sevierville Police Dept. phone lines 'experiencing issues' due to lightning strikes

The Sevierville Police dispatch is available at 865-868-1731 for non-emergencies. Anyone with an emergency should call 911.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said their phone lines were "experiencing issues" on Thursday due to lightning strikes on Thursday.

They said anyone who needs to reach dispatchers with a non-emergency should call one of three phone numbers, listed below.

865-868-1731

865-868-1732

865-868-1733

They said anyone who has an emergency should call 911 for help. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency also said there were many roads impacted by flooding on Thursday.

Roads that were closed Thursday as of around 4 p.m. due to flooding are listed below.

1700 block of Ridge Road

2600 block of Honeymoon Hill Way

River Divide Road

New Era Road

National Park Service - Greenbrier

The National Weather Service forecasted peak precipitation would be at around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., according to the Sevier County EMA. They said during that time, rivers and streams that were already at higher levels than normal could floor.