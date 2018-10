SEVIERVILLE — Sevierville police are searching for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

The Sevierville Police Department said Frank Barnes was last seen at the area of Howard Drive in Sevierville around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said he reportedly suffers from dementia and was seen wearing the same shirt in the photo below.

Anyone who has seen Barnes is asked to call SPD at (865) 453-5506.

