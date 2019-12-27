SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said two people were injured after a shoplifting suspect crashed into several vehicles during a chase on the Dolly Parton Parkway.

According to Bob Stahlke with the city of Sevierville, police responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart Supercenter around 6 p.m.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect hit several cars and nearly hit several pedestrians as they tried to stop him.

Stahlke said the chase continued eastbound along the parkway, where the suspect eventually collided with an SUV.

The person in the SUV was taken to LeConte Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Stahlke said LIFESTAR flew the suspect to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and their condition is unknown.

Stahlke said at least two police cars were also involved in the wreck. The Dolly Parton Parkway was closed between Robert Henderson Road and Middle Creek and wasn't expected to reopen until 9:30 p.m.