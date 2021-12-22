SPD: Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle

When officers arrived they found a woman in the 1700 block of Highway 66 with severe injuries.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after falling from a moving vehicle, the Sevierville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call regarding an injured woman who reportedly had fallen from a moving vehicle on Highway 66 (Winfield Dunn Parkway) around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to SPD.

When officers arrived they found a woman in the 1700 block of Highway 66 with severe injuries, SPD said.

Efforts to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to SPD.

The driver of the car, John Davis II, was arrested for violation of an order of protection stemming from a previous arrest, SPD said.