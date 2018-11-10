Sevierville, Tenn. — The Resort at Governor's Crossing in Sevierville is adding 67 units and two new family gathering areas.

The building features room layouts for families of varying sizes and with special emphasis on multi-generational units. The new building is designed to bring families together for the ultimate Smoky Mountain vacation.

Photo courtesy of the Resort at Governor's Crossing

The new one-bedroom unit has a private master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a sleeping galley with two bunk beds. The largest unit is a three-bedroom unit and will accommodate up to 18 guests. Detailed unit layouts will be published later this year and can be reserved now for family vacations.

The new units have been upgraded to include granite counters in the kitchen and bath, 50-inch televisions in the living rooms, all wood furniture and designer carpet. All units are fully equipped with the conveniences of home a full kitchen, washer and dryer and a full living room.

The resort features a wide variety of amenities like indoor and outdoor waterparks, putt-putt and the Pirate playground.

The resort’s outdoor space will feature fire pits with comfortable seating, picnic grounds equipped with grills, a new kids’ playground and a hammock relaxation zone.

Expansion of the outdoor waterpark includes the brand new “Adventure Springs” that utilizes more than 1,500 gallons of water a minute. It will feature two slides, a dual racer slide and a fully enclosed slide surrounded by more than 30 interactive elements. A 300 gallon dump bucket drenches the entire play area every few minutes. Adventure Springs will open Spring 2019.

The expansion is being celebrated with a topping out of the brand new $12 million dollar condominium building 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at The Resort at Governor’s Crossing. Lunch will follow.

For more information, call 1- 800-494-7308 or visit www.resortatgovernorscrossing.com.

