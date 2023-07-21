School supplies donation drive set for Saturday in Sevierville

The "Stuff the Bus" collection drive will be held at teh Walmart in Sevierville, located off Parkway.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers in Sevierville will have a chance to donate school supplies on Saturday, helping make sure all children in their community are able to succeed in the classroom.

The Salvation Army said the "Stuff The Bus" school supplies will be from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on July 22, at the Walmart located at 1414 Parkway. The collected supplies will be given out in August during a drive-thru backpack distribution event, according to a release from The Salvation Army.

They said anyone who wants to donate backpacks or school supplies on other days of the week can stop by their social service center at 806 West Main Street. The distribution event will be in early August.