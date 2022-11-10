Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and furniture.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel.

Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5.

Other nearby Driver Services Centers customers can visit are:

Gore Road Driver Services Center

Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center

Alcoa Driver Services Center