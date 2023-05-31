Buc-ee's to open in Sevierville on June 26

After the opening of Buc-ee’s Sevierville, Buc-ee’s will operate 46 stores across Texas and the South.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It's official! Buc-ee’s will open in Sevierville on June 26, according to a release.

When it debuts, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will be the largest travel center in the world.

Located at exit 407 off I-40 and Winfield Dunn Parkway, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will offer 120 fueling stations with snack, meal and drink options for travelers. It will also feature a state-of-the-art car wash, restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service.

Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available as well.

Local and state leaders will attend the celebration including Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed and many other partners and officials who helped Buc-ee’s bring the project to Sevierville.

After the opening of Buc-ee’s Sevierville, Buc-ee’s will operate 46 stores across Texas and the South, according to the release.

Buc-ee’s Sevierville is the second location in the state, joining Buc-ee’s Crossville, which debuted on June 27, 2022. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to a release.

Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is heading out West with the store opening in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

“Buc-ee’s Sevierville, located at ‘The 407,’ is nestled in the gateway to Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, Gatlinburg, and of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said. “We are thrilled to join such a beautiful community that has long since been a destination for travelers from around the world.”

Buc-ee’s Sevierville will bring at least 200 new full-time jobs to the area with starting pay above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6% and three weeks of paid vacation.