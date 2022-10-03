Registration for Salvation Army Christmas Assitance now open in Sevier, Cocke Counties

Families in need this Christmas in Cocke and Sevier Counties have until Friday, Oct. 7 to register.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Families in need this Christmas in Cocke and Sevier Counties have until Friday, Oct. 7 to register for Christmas Assistance.

There are required documents for those who need to register.

You will need:

Your state-issued ID or passport.

Original birth certificate or passport for all children 12 years and under on Christmas Day. Medicaid cards with the date of birth are accepted for children.

September 2022 EBT printout or current six-month recertification. EBT cards, online apps and texts are not accepted.

Proof of all household income and all expenses if you do not receive EBT. It must be on paper, apps will not be accepted.