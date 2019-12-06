SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the City of Sevierville would like to remind residents and visitors that shooting fireworks without a permit is not permitted within the City limits.

This ordinance is in effect throughout the year.

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson and Police Chief Joe Manning said that while they want residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday, they hope it will be celebrated in a safe manner.

They note that fireworks are banned in the City because of the potential dangers of personal injury and fires.

Not sure about where you live? Check this out: Is it legal to buy or shoot fireworks where I live?