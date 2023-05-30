Dollywood to donate ticket proceeds to Sevier County food bank

During Sevier County Days, anyone living in Sevier County can visit Dollywood or Splash Country for $5. The ticket proceeds will go towards a local food bank.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dollywood said it will be hosting "Sevier County Days" in June, in which Sevier County residents can visit Dollywood or Splash County for $5.

Dollywood said all of the ticket proceeds during the event will go towards Sevier County Food Ministries, a voluntary, non-profit food bank.

Dollywood said Sevier County Days will take place on June 12-18 at the Dollywood theme park and June 5-11 at Splash Country.

Dollywood said Sevier County residents and workers who want to attend will need to present a state or federally-issued photo ID with a valid Sevier County zip code. Workers in Sevier County can present proof of employment along with a photo ID matching their paycheck stub. Full details and eligible zip codes can be found here.

Dollywood said that attendees during the Sevier County Days can also receive full upgrades towards the purchase of a 2023 season pass, saving $89 per pass.