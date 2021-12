Sevier County dispatchers said crews were responding to a fire reported at 271 Beech Branch Road between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County crews are responding to a fire reported off Beech Branch Road Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 11 a.m. off the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is tracking the incident, and said it is reportedly 5 acres.

The Sevier County Wildland Taskforce responded.

This situation is developing and we will provide updates as we learn more.