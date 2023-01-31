No one hurt after a 'strong fire' burned several cabins near Pigeon Forge

Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday at 12:39 a.m. reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Three cabins caught fire in Sevier County overnight, according to the Sevier County Government.

Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday at 12:39 a.m. reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to find one cabin engulfed in flames with a second cabin "50% involved," Sevier County said.

The fire spread to a nearby third cabin before crews were able to slow down the flames. Fire crews encountered intense heat as multiple propane tanks vented, adding fuel to the "already strong fire," according to Sevier County.

Sevier County said seven different fire departments responded as well as the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

“Thank you to our incredible fire crews who responded quickly. Their quick action and response prevented further structure loss and injuries” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.