Firefighting drill taking place in Sevierville on Saturday

The drill will last all day and is used to test response capabilities and will allow real-world training for firefighters.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Fire departments across Sevier County, the Tennessee Division of Forestry and the National Park Service will hold a countywide drill on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. at 2380 King Hollow Road in Sevierville, according to a release by the Sevier County Government.

The release states that the drill will last all day and the public may notice increased activity by firefighters, fire trucks and possibly an Air National Guard helicopter in the area.

The drill is designed to test the coordination and response capabilities of the various agencies involved in wildland firefighting. It will also give firefighters the opportunity to practice their skills in a realistic setting as fire season approaches, according to the release.

“This drill is an important opportunity for us to practice our skills and coordination in a realistic setting,” Gatlinburg Fire Department Lt. Andrew Quilliams said. “We want to ensure we are prepared to respond to any wildland fire that may occur in Sevier County.”

The public is asked to be aware of increased activity in the area during the drill and to avoid the drill site if possible.

You can contact Quilliams of the Gatlinburg Fire Department at (865) 436-5112 if you have any questions.

As a reminder, burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry from Oct. 15 to May 15.