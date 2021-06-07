Gatlinburg named Best Mountain Town to visit in U.S. by national publication

Earlier this year, Gatlinburg was the #1 trending destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Gatlinburg has been named the Best Mountain Town to visit in America, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The town is nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, which garners millions of guests each year.

Gatlinburg bested other mountains towns, like Telluride and Breckenridge in Colorado, Bar Harbor, Maine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The national publication made its list from expert and user opinions.

"This acknowledgment is such a tremendous honor,” said Marci Claude, Public Relations Manager for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Gatlinburg is a perfect destination for families and people of all ages, and this ranking only validates what we’ve known for generations. Gatlinburg is America’s mountain home, and everyone has a place here.”

After hiking and taking in the views of the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg is a hotspot for tourists.

From beautiful views from the SkyBridge, to taking to the slopes at Ober, to visiting the local shops and next to the world-renowned "Dollywood" - Gatlinburg has something to offer for everyone.

Those with the adventurous spirit can take a tour, including those for moonshine tasting, ghost hunting or taking a ride in the Pink Jeep.