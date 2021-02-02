PFFD: No injuries reported after early morning structure fire in Pigeon Forge

A total loss of the property was avoided.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Pigeon Forge early Tuesday morning.

The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a confirmed structure fire at 3409 Householder Street Tuesday around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the entire attic space and through the front windows, according to the PFFD.

With the help of multiple Pigeon Forge public safety responders, a total loss of the property was avoided, PFFD said.

“I commend the cooperation of all emergency responders who worked diligently to stop the loss of this business,” Pigeon Forge Fire Chief, Tony Watson, said.