GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Mountain posted on Facebook that it welcomed skiers and snowboarders for the first time this season on Friday.

"Thanks to a few nights of unseasonably cold temps, we've been able to produce a limited amount of snow, but enough to open Cub Way & Ski School slopes," Ober's website said.

Ober's ski slopes usually open in early-to-mid-December and close in early-to-mid-March.

Ober does plan to open the slopes for one session from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27.