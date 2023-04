The Pigeon Forge Police Department said two 17-year-olds got in a fight at the local community center.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a fight at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Pigeon Forge Police Department said.

The fight involved two 17-year-old boys and happened on Friday, March 31, according to PFPD.

One of the boys was transported to the LeConte Medical Center. The other boy was arrested for aggravated assault, PFPD said.