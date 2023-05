Officers responded to a shooting at the American Inn around 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Pigeon Forge Police Department said.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting in Pigeon Forge Wednesday night, the Pigeon Forge Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting at the American Inn off the Pigeon Forge Parkway at 11:58 p.m., according to PFPD.

Officers found the 15-year-old male victim and transported him to the LeConte Medical Center where he later died, PFPD said.