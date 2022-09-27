Pigeon Forge Winterfest to expand to Riverwalk nature trail with 20 new light displays

The city-wide festival begins Nov. 10 this year and will feature a large new outdoor addition: The Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee.

Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the addition of 20 new outdoor light displays.

More than one million new LED lights will shine as part of the Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail, which will expand Winterfest to include the city's Riverwalk nature trail.

The lights will be programmed to music and include a walk-thru arch, a colorful 52-foot-long caterpillar, flowers, Old Man Winter, snowflakes, and more.

The city said it is investing $1.5 million to make it happen, which is the single-largest investment in the celebration since it began in 1989.

“Pigeon Forge Winterfest is one of our city’s most popular events that has transformed a shoulder tourism season into one of our busiest and most successful,” said Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster. “The Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail, a $1.5 million investment, represents our city’s commitment to offering our visitors something new to experience with their families and friends, and it also showcases Pigeon Forge’s scenic Riverwalk nature trail.”