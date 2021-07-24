Pilot plan designed to control trail congestion at Laurel Falls will begin in September

The National Park Service is asking for input about a pilot project that will reduce overcrowding at Laurel Falls.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service is seeking public input on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Laurel Falls Trail Congestion Management Pilot Project. The pilot would address visitor experience, safety and parking congestion at one of the park’s busiest trails from Sept. 7 through Oct. 3, 2021.

During the pilot project period, parking in undesignated areas would be prohibited. Parking at the trailhead would be provided by reservation only through recreation.gov for a fee of $14 per car.

Visitors could access the trailhead via shuttle service from Gatlinburg for a fee of $5 per person.

The Laurel Falls Trailhead is located approximately 5.5 miles from the Gatlinburg entrance to the park. The paved trail leads 1.3 miles to Laurel Falls, and then ascends to the Cove Mountain Fire Lookout.

The relatively short hike to the falls and proximity to a major park entrance makes Laurel Falls Trail one of the most popular destinations in the park with nearly 350,000 visitors per year.

Park managers propose implementing these temporary measures to assess their effectiveness in reducing congestion and enhancing visitor safety.

Information gathered during this pilot will be used to inform the alternatives developed in the previously announced Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan, which is also open for preliminary public comment.

A virtual public meeting was hosted to discuss the plan and pilot project on Thursday, July 22.

Public commenting on the pilot project will remain open through Aug. 7, 2021. Written comments may be submitted online.