Sevier County EMA: No one hurt after brush fire near Wears Valley

Sevier County EMA said the fire spread to five acres. As of 5:45 a.m., the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a brush fire in Sevier County, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Sevier County Dispatch first received a call regarding the brush fire off of Clabo Mountain Way near Wears Valley at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Sevier County EMA said.

Sevier County EMA said the fire spread to five acres. As of 5:45 a.m., the fire is 100% contained.

The fire threatened six structures and out of an abundance of caution, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office encouraged some residents to "seek an alternate location," the Sevier County EMA said.

Crews from the Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire first responded to the scene, followed by additional crews and first responders, according to the Sevier County EMA.

“Due to the quick action of fire crews, no structures were impacted by this brush fire,” Sevier County Mayor Larry Water said. "Great job by our first responders on their quick response and professionalism during windy conditions in the higher elevations.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.