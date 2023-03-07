x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sevierville Sevier

GPD: Missing Ohio man may be in Sevier County

The Gatlinburg Police Department said Eavers was last seen in Gatlinburg on March 4 at 10 p.m.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg Police Department is looking for a missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg, according to a post from the department. 

Franklin Eavers, a 36-year-old, was last seen on March 4 at 10 p.m., according to GPD.

GPD said Eavers may be in the Sevier County area and has a condition that could affect his ability to contact family or return home. 

Eavers was reported as missing/endangered in Ohio, according to GPD. 

If you have any information or have seen Eavers, call GPD at 865-436-5181. 

The Gatlinburg Police Department is seeking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Franklin Eavers, 36, who was last...

Posted by Gatlinburg Police Department on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out