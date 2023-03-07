GPD: Missing Ohio man may be in Sevier County

The Gatlinburg Police Department said Eavers was last seen in Gatlinburg on March 4 at 10 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg Police Department is looking for a missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg, according to a post from the department.

Franklin Eavers, a 36-year-old, was last seen on March 4 at 10 p.m., according to GPD.

GPD said Eavers may be in the Sevier County area and has a condition that could affect his ability to contact family or return home.

Eavers was reported as missing/endangered in Ohio, according to GPD.

If you have any information or have seen Eavers, call GPD at 865-436-5181.