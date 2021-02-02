Sevier Co. Sheriff announces he's retiring at end of August following recent cancer diagnosis

The sheriff said a recent cancer diagnosis played a part in his decision: "Each day I thank my Lord and Savior for the opportunity to serve as your Sheriff."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff Ronald 'Hoss' Seals announced Friday he will be retiring come the end of August after nearly half a century of service.

Seals said his recent cancer diagnosis played a part in his decision to retire on August 31, but said he is confident about the future of the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

"I am so grateful for the trust shown to me by the people of Sevier County. Each day I thank my Lord and Savior for the opportunity to serve as your Sheriff," he said. "To all the employees, both past and present, that I have had the honor and privilege to serve alongside, thank you for your service, your support, and your friendship. My hope was to lead an agency that felt more like a family and thanks to each of you, Wanda and I have enjoyed that very opportunity."

Seals served the county for 49 years working as a dispatcher, corrections officer, deputy sheriff and sergeant in the patrol division. In 1977 -- he left to work for the Pigeon Forge Police Department, but would soon return to the sheriff's office in 1979 to serve as its deputy chief of administration.

In 2007, Seals was appointed as the SCSO's next sheriff after the passing of Sheriff Bruce Montgomery, and was formally elected to the position in 2008 -- where he was reelected three times.

"Allow me to say at this juncture, that I have been extremely honored and privileged to serve alongside the Sheriffs of the great state of Tennessee. I consider many of these men my closest friends and I will always cherish our time serving together," he said.

Seals said he plans to enjoy his retirement in Sevier County with his wife, Wanda.