Sevier County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near Oldham's Creek Church

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County officials are investigating after deputies responded to reports of body being found in the 3600 block of Boogertown Road around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and found a deceased female in the grass near the edge of a parking lot at Oldham’s Creek Church, according to officials.

Investigators from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and are currently working to identify the victim and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to SCSO.