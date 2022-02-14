SCSO: 5-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself, expected to survive

When officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old boy with a single gun shot wound to the head and finger, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 5-year-old boy is expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself in the head and finger, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Wears Valley Road on Wednesday, Feb. 9, SCSO said.

The boy was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment for his injuries and is excepted to survive, SCSO said.

The investigation revealed that the child obtained a handgun from a bedroom in the home and accidentally fired it at himself, according to SCSO.