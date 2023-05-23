Sevier County EMS honored after saving 5-year-old's life

On June 21, 2022, Sevier County EMS responded to a cardiac arrest call at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Crews arrived on the scene in six minutes.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County EMS was honored for saving a 5-year-old girl's life at Dollywood's Splash Country in June 2022.

The honor was presented during the Star of Life Awards ceremony on May 4 in Lebanon. The event honors the accomplishments of EMS personnel across the state who provide exemplary lifesaving care.

One recipient is selected from each of the eight regions across the state, along with an overall winner.

Sevier County EMS, along with Dollywood’s Splash Country Aquatics, Dollywood’s Splash Country Safety/First Aid and the Pigeon Forge Fire Department were selected as Region 2 winners.

On June 21, 2022, Sevier County EMS responded to a cardiac arrest call at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Critical Care Paramedic Justin Stalsworth and Advanced EMT Tony arrived in six minutes to find 5-year-old Callan Glarum unresponsive and without a pulse.

Dollywood’s Splash Country Lifeguards performed CPR and artificial respirations until an AED shock was used and she regained a pulse.

Glarum was transferred to Sevier County EMS where, upon assessment with Pigeon Forge Fire Department Paramedic Eric Preske, she was found to be having seizure-type activity. EMS administered medication and the seizure activity resolved. She was then transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.